Greater Anglia has said full industrial action by members of the ASLEF union will take place on Friday, February 2.

As a result, a very limited train service will operate only on five core routes, including the Colchester to London Liverpool Street train.

This particular service will only run an hourly basis, with the first train departing Colchester at 8.13am and the last at 8.13pm.

There will also be disruption between January 29 and February 6, caused by action described as being "just short of a strike".

However, a normal timetable is expected to remain in operation during this time, apart from some planned cancellations, while the Stansted Express will run on a limited service.

Passengers have now been advised to plan ahead or consider travelling on alternative dates, with journey planners being updated with the exact train times three days before each strike date.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said: “On the days affected by action short of a strike, the vast majority of services will be running as normal, but there will be some alterations and cancellations across our network.

“Please note that an extensive engineering works programme will also take place on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4.

“This work is extremely important to help maintain the safe and reliable running of the railway and make it fit for the future. A rail replacement service will run while the work takes place.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by these service alterations and advise customers to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

In addition to the strikes, track renewal works will see all lines closed between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield all day on Sunday, February 4.

Trains from Colchester, Clacton, Ipswich and Norwich will terminate at Shenfield.

Shuttle train services will operate between Witham and Braintree, Marks Tey and Sudbury, Thorpe-le-Soken and Walton-on-the-Naze, and between Manningtree and Harwich Town.