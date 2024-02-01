Speak Out Essex is a voice for people on the spectrum to come up with suggestions of how to improve services for autistic people.

The group is run by VoiceAbility in partnership with Essex County Council and the Essex All-Age Autism Partnership Board.

They have been holding focus groups across Essex on topics such as health, diagnosis and education, while gathering statements reflecting the views of autistic people.

Speak Out Leader Dave Hobbs, pictured at a meeting in Harlow (Image: Voice Ability)

The group will be meeting in Jaywick for the first time offering somewhere for people to speak about the services they use and ideas on how to improve them.

The meeting will be held at Jaywick Community Resource Centre, in Brooklands Gardens, on February 5 from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

The meeting is an opportunity for autistic people in the Clacton area to get their voices heard.

Those who attend will also be joined by Speak Out Essex leaders.

A spokesman said: “I’m really enjoying being part of the focus groups, and I will do as many as I possibly can.

“It’s really nice that I’m able to have a voice, say something and be listened to – and know that, although I cannot change everything, I can be part of a small change. This is really important to me.”

For more information, or if you would like to attend the meeting remotely using Microsoft Teams, email speakoutessex@voiceability.org.

For further information go to voiceability.org/speak-out-essex.