Known as The Operational Support Group (OSG), their work includes conducting high visibility patrols, making arrest attempts, carrying out warrants and proactive patrols on roads.

The OSG made 1,629 arrests, submitted 1,444 intel reports, took part in 1,101 'stop and searches (of which 411 were positive), seized 546 uninsured vehicles and executed 309 search warrants, a police spokesman said.

In March 2023, they assisted officers within Grays Town Centre Team in executing a warrant at a property in Argent Street suspected to be housing a cannabis farm.



Inside, they found 170 cannabis plants at various stages of growth and related growing equipment.



An expert witness estimated the potential yield that could have been produced as between 13.5kg and 17.5kg of cannabis bud.

A wholesale value of between £47,250 and £78,750 and a potential street value of between £135,000 and £175,000 was further estimated.

Operation - Essex Police (Image: Essex Police)



A man arrested and charged as part of this operation was later jailed for six months.



In October 2023, they worked with the Road Crime Team, Roads Policing officers, Dog Unit and Armed Response Unit, together with officers from the Metropolitan Police, to make 21 significant arrests across a three-day period.



Arrests were made for offences such as burglary, theft of vehicle, aggravated burglary and possession of drugs and an offensive weapon.



A passenger in a stolen vehicle who was wanted on warrant was also arrested.



Eight stolen vehicles were recovered, including two stolen during burglaries, one found as an abandoned vehicle, and one bought by an innocent party.



Superintendent Philip Stinger, head of specialist operations, said: “These fantastic numbers exemplify the relentless drive, professionalism and flexibility OSG officers show on a day-to-day basis.

“Our specialist officers receive training in public order, taser deployment, warrant execution and pursuit management.

“They are often deployed to assist in the execution of warrants where officers are trained to gain entry using a number of different methods.

“We also patrol communities across a large county, helping our local and community policing teams gather intelligence to reduce and detain offenders within identified crime hotspots.

“They are a vital tool in Essex Police’s arsenal when it comes to keeping criminals off our streets and reassuring the public.”