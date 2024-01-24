On January 15, Speed Enforcement Officers captured more than 70 drivers breaking the speed limit on the M11 and A120 at Stansted.

Two drivers were caught on camera driving at 106 miles per hour and 104 miles per hour respectively, above the 70 miles per hour limit.

Since launching last year, the Speed Enforcement Officers have sought out poor and dangerous driving and enforced traffic laws.

They have also carried out their own investigations into offences to bring offenders before the courts.

Head of Roads Policing, Mr Adam Pipe, said: “Roads policing is a primary responsibility of police, but we continue to work with our partners in the local authorities, the road safety partnership and with our community volunteers to reduce the risks posed to all our road users and encourage and educate drivers to make better driving decisions.

“I’d ask everyone to play a part and help us keep roads in Essex safe so we can achieve the Vision Zero ambition of no road deaths.”

For more information on Vision Zero, visit: Vision Zero – SERP (saferessexroads.org)