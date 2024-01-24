THE public has been warned to “stay away” from parts of the north Essex coast after a flood alert was issued for the area.
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert covering the Essex and Suffolk coast from Felixstowe to Clacton.
The alert area includes parts of Holland-on-Sea, Walton, Harwich, and Manningtree.
The alert was triggered this afternoon and warns of “minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths” from 9.15pm today until 1.15am tomorrow.
Tides are expected to be higher than usual, it added, while water may be on the quay at Mistley.
“You are advised to stay away from risk areas, and take care next to the coast,” the Environment Agency said.
