A ceremony to remember the victims of the holocaust will be held in Clacton.
The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day at the Sunken Rose Garden is the 'Fragility of Freedom'.
The memorial day marks the date on which the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated on January 27, 1945.
As the day falls on a Saturday, the Jewish sabbath, the commemoration service will take place on Friday, January 26, at 11am on Marine Parade West.
The service will be led by Harvey Newman from the Colchester and District Jewish Community and Tendring Council chairman Gary Scott will be joining him.
Mr Scott said: “This service provides a moment of reflection to remember the experiences of Holocaust and genocide committed since.
“Usually, we have representatives from many different religious groups come to pay their respects, and we hope that will happen again.
“The 2024 theme of the Fragility of Freedom is fitting and reminds us all that there is more that unites us than divides us.”
The Holocaust Memorial Day was established by the Government in 2000 and aims to promote awareness of the cruelties of the suppression of many millions of people and communities under the Nazi’s racial and social policy.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here