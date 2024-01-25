The theme for this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day at the Sunken Rose Garden is the 'Fragility of Freedom'.

The memorial day marks the date on which the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated on January 27, 1945.

As the day falls on a Saturday, the Jewish sabbath, the commemoration service will take place on Friday, January 26, at 11am on Marine Parade West.

The service will be led by Harvey Newman from the Colchester and District Jewish Community and Tendring Council chairman Gary Scott will be joining him.

Mr Scott said: “This service provides a moment of reflection to remember the experiences of Holocaust and genocide committed since.

“Usually, we have representatives from many different religious groups come to pay their respects, and we hope that will happen again.

“The 2024 theme of the Fragility of Freedom is fitting and reminds us all that there is more that unites us than divides us.”

The Holocaust Memorial Day was established by the Government in 2000 and aims to promote awareness of the cruelties of the suppression of many millions of people and communities under the Nazi’s racial and social policy.