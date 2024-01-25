Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Klaus

Klaus (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - German Shepherd/Chow Chow

Colour - Tan/Black

If you want to adopt Klaus you can view their full profile here.

Klaus is a dog who is described as "brimming with character and energy" and is on the lookout for a forever home.

Due to this enthusiasm on walks, he will need a "robust handler" who enjoys an active lifestyle.

Ideally, Klaus would be the only pet in a home and one where he can go out in a garden.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "If you've got the experience, the heart, and the garden that Klaus dreams of, and you're in search of a loyal friend with plenty of love to give, then you might just be the human hero Klaus is waiting for."

Cinnamon and Pepper

Cinnamon and Pepper (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - 12 years old (Cinnamon) and three years old (Pepper)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Cinnamon and Pepper you can view their full profile here.

Cinnamon and Pepper were part of a group of cats that came into the care of Danaher Animal Home and are looking to find a new place together.

They are extremely shy but with a bit of extra affection and support the centre is confident they will settle into a new home.

Ideally, they would be the only pets in a home and could live with children over the age of 13.

Freniz

Freniz (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - 13 years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - White and Brindle

If you want to adopt Freniz you can view their full profile here.

Freniz is a cat who is described as a "refined and slightly older gentleman" who is looking to relax in a loving new home.

He came into the care of the RSPCA "after being found not in the best condition" but after receiving medical care is ready to find some new owners.

Ideally, Freniz would be the only pet in the home and could live with children over the age of 15, as he is sensitive to handling and touch.

Freniz is quite happy in his own company and it is best to not be expectant of too many lap cuddles.

Recommended reading:

Magic

Magic (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Greyhound

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Magic you can view their full profile here.

Magic is a dog who is described as having "bundles of personality" and loves a bit of fuss and attention.

He is an ex-racing Greyhound so adopters will need to be aware he has a high prey drive and keep him on a lead when out in public.

Magic does walk well on a lead though and is also quite happy travelling in a car.

He could live with children of secondary school age but not a cat.