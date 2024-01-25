The Clacton Community Theatre launched in the town five years ago, offering fun lessons and rehearsals at both schools and village halls.

Over the years, the theatre has staged four full-scale musicals, raising money for charities such as Cancer Research UK and the Robin Cancer Trust.

The group has now finally moved into its own home in Telford Road, Clacton.

Classes started on January 15, welcoming old and new students for singing, dance, acrobatics and theatre lessons.

Sharon Wyatt, manager of CCT, said: “Until now all staff have given their time free of charge and we are so excited to now be able to have our own premises and expand enough to be able to pay our teachers.”

The theatre group is already preparing for its forthcoming production of The Wizard of Oz.

The show will be performed by youngsters from the age of five and above and will be on stage in August, before another performance, based on the Disney movie Moana, enters rehearsals.

According to the Clacton Community Theatre, all proceeds will once again be donated to charity.

Anyone interested in joining the theatre group can contact their Facebook page.