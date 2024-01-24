The Oakwood Infant and Nursery school, in Windsor Avenue, hosted a Careers and People Who Help Us Week for eager-to-learn youngsters.

Kicking off the week, on Monday, the students were treated to a visit from the White Watch Firefighter Team, led by Gary Clarke.

The crew showed their different uniforms and protective clothing to the children and explained what being a firefighter involves, stressing tasks can include anything from fighting fires to rescuing cats from trees.

The emergency responders then had to rush off, however, as they were called to a pressing incident.

In the afternoon, headteacher Kathy Maguire-Egan took an assembly and explained her job to the children.

She spoke of the importance of keeping them safe, sparking the children’s interest in finding out about becoming a teacher and headteacher.

On January 17, meanwhile, three Police Community Support Officers, led by PC Martin, visited the school.

The officers spoke about their duties, answered questions and showed the children how fingerprints were taken.

Headteacher Mrs Maguire-Egan said: "It was so lovely to welcome both the firefighters and the police into the school to meet the children.

“It was wonderful for the children to have an insight into our visitors' careers and what is included in their day-to-day job, and for the children to see how people in these professions can help people.

“It was a fantastic week, and I would like to thank our visitors for taking the time to help to make our Careers and People Who Help Us Week so exciting for the children."