POLICE have found the missing 14-year-old girl from Clacton.
Skye Keeley was missing from her home in Clacton and also has strong links to Maldon.
The police carried out "extensive enquiries" in order to find her before asking for the public’s help.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We are no longer asking for help to find Skye Keeley who had been missing from Clacton."
"She has been found safe and well."
