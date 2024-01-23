Essex County Police are concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Skye Keeley, who is missing from her home in Clacton and also has strong links to Maldon.

Skye, pictured, is about 5ft 5ins (165cm) tall and unfortunately we do not know what clothes she was wearing.

Help - Please call 101 immediately if you have seen Skye or know where she is (Image: Essex Police)

The police have been carrying out "extensive enquiries" in order to find her and are now asking for the public’s help.

If you have seen Skye or if you know where she is, please call immediately on 101.