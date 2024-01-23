THOUSANDS of households in north Essex are set to receive a cash boost after a snap of cold weather.
Payments of £25 are automatically triggered through the government’s cold weather payment scheme when temperatures are set to fall below freezing for seven days in a row.
Eligible households in several postcodes in Essex will receive payments in the coming weeks after the recent chilly weather.
Essex postcodes eligible for cold weather payments
Cold weather payments have been triggered for eligible homes in these postcode areas:
- CO1 to CO4 – Colchester
- CO5 – Layer Breton
- CO6 – Fordham
- CO7 – Elmstead Market
- CO8 – Bures Hamlet
- CO11 – Mistley
- CO12 – Harwich
- CO13 and CO14 – Frinton and Walton
- CO15 – Clacton
- CO16 – Little Clacton
Am I eligible for cold weather payments?
To qualify for cold weather payments, you must receive one of the following benefits:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
Full details of the eligibility criteria can be found at gov.uk.
