Payments of £25 are automatically triggered through the government’s cold weather payment scheme when temperatures are set to fall below freezing for seven days in a row.

Eligible households in several postcodes in Essex will receive payments in the coming weeks after the recent chilly weather.

Essex postcodes eligible for cold weather payments

Cold weather payments have been triggered for eligible homes in these postcode areas:

CO1 to CO4 – Colchester

CO5 – Layer Breton

CO6 – Fordham

CO7 – Elmstead Market

CO8 – Bures Hamlet

CO11 – Mistley

CO12 – Harwich

CO13 and CO14 – Frinton and Walton

CO15 – Clacton

CO16 – Little Clacton

Am I eligible for cold weather payments?





To qualify for cold weather payments, you must receive one of the following benefits:

Pension Credit

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

Full details of the eligibility criteria can be found at gov.uk.