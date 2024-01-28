An order is in place from Essex County Council to introduce a 40mph speed limit on an existing national speed limit road.

The new speed limit will be implemented on the B1027 Brightlingsea Road, B1027 St Osyth Road (B1027 Colchester to Clacton Road) Alresford and Elmstead from a point approximately 320 metres west of its junction with School Road, in a south-easterly direction for approximately 230 metres.

The B1027 Flag Hill, and B1027 Colchester Road in St Osyth will also have its speed limit changed from national speed limit to 40mph from its junction with B1027 Hollybush Hill, south-eastwards for approximately 510 metres, to a point approximately 30 metres southeast of its junction with Frowick Lane.

The B1027 Clacton Road in Thorrington will also have it speed limit reduced from 40mph to 30mph from a point approximately 498 metres west of its junction with Church Road, west for approximately 252 metres.

Plough Road, Colles Brook Road, South Heath Road and Dead Lane in Great Bentley will be temporarily closed from the junction with Weeley Road to the junction with Flag Hill a distance of approximately 3875m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on February 19 for five days. The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

School Road in Langham will be temporarily closed on February 19 for three days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while hydrant replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

An order is in place to temporarily close Turkey Cock Lane in Stanway and Eight Ash Green from the junction with London Road to the junction with Daisy Green Road a distance of approximately 1300m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on February 1 for five days. The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Brent Hall Road in Finchingfield is set to be temporarily closed from its junction with The Chase for a distance of approximately 60m in a westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on February 19 for five days. The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of Mill Lane, Cressing in the District of Braintree, from a point approximately 225m south west of its junction with Witham Road for a distance of approximately 65m in a south westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on February 5 for three days. The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while meter exchange works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

In Maldon, an order is in place to implement a 20mph zone in Manor Way From its junction with The Avenue, for its entire length, including any turn points. The order will come into operation on January 29.

Colchester Road in Great Totham and Maldon Road in Great Braxted will be temporarily closed on February 18 or three nights, three Sundays only from 9pm to 5am.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while lining works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of Mill Road, Maldon in the District of Maldon, from its junction with Park Drive for a distance of approximately 220m in a north easterly then north westerly direction, then from its junction with Park Drive for a distance of approximately 270m in a south westerly direction.

Works are set to be completed in phases over the course of 99 days from February 12.

The closures are required for the safety of the public and workforce while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Plains Road in Great Totham will be temporarily closed from its junction with Beckingham Road to its junction with Totham Hall Green a distance of approximately 435m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on February 5 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.