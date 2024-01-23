Mick Norcross, who rose to fame as the owner of the famous Sugar Hut nightclub in ITV series The Only Way Is Essex, died at his home in the south Essex village of Bulphan on January 21 2021, aged 57.

An inquest heard he had tragically taken his own life as he worried about financial problems and feared “the loss of a lifetime’s work”.

He first appeared on Towie in 2011 during the show’s second series, while his son Kirk was part of the original cast.

He was also known for the development of The Grand hotel in Leigh.

Sharing a reel of photos with his dad, 35-year-old Kirk paid a heartfelt tribute to Mick on Sunday - the third anniversary of his death - thanking him for making him the "person I am today".

Alongside the images, he shared on his Instagram story: "You are at peace, your soul at rest, but that won’t stop the tears, as I remember the special times we shared over the years.

"You taught me oh so many things and you showed me the way.

"You helped me overcome hard times to be the person I am today.

"Though I’m no longer a child, and you’re no longer here, I’ll never let go of the memories, I’ll always hold them dear."

Kirk has spoken openly over the years about his previous drug issues and his own attempt to take his own life. He is now an ambassador for suicide prevention charity Papyrus and speaks to people everyday who are struggling with their mental health, like his father was.

Appearing on ITV's Loose Women a year after Mr Norcross' death, Kirk said he wanted to honour his father by helping others, adding: “I think he’d tell me I’ve finally become a man.

“I’m doing it for him and everyone else. I don’t want anyone else to go through what my dad had to do and what we had to go through as a family. Just reach out, it doesn’t make you any less of a man to tell people you’re struggling.”

Do you need support? Contact Samaritans for free at any time on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org. In an emergency, call 999.