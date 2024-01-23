Save the Naze campaigners have launched a new website and membership options to encourage Walton’s community to protect the Naze.

The scheme will offer two levels of individual membership - an online level for those who regularly use digital devices and an offline level.

Annual membership will be £10 for all members and is open from now for new members to join via the Naze Protection Society’s website.

Anyone interested in getting an offline membership can register at the Thursday charity market stall near the old post office building in Walton’s High Street or at Antiques and Collectables in Old Pier Street.

David Eagle, chairman of the Naze Protection Society said: “The society carries the responsibility of representing the local community and the thousands of visitors that come to the Naze each year.

“Our task is to promote the issues, work to define the solutions, attract community commitment and guide the delivery of securing the future of the Naze before it is too late.

“The society is setting a new fundraising target of £25,000 for the spring 2024 project which will enable us to deliver soft-engineered structures in specific locations and gradually build resilience into the whole of the North Beach area.

“In this way, with the help of the public, we will protect the much-loved environment that is a unique part of Walton-on-the-Naze, for future generations to enjoy.”