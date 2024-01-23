Adam Fox, who stood down from his role as a Colchester city councillor after seven years at last year’s election, will stand for election in May.

Mr Fox was previously the deputy leader of Colchester Council, the council’s local economy boss, and the leader of its Labour group.

Speaking after his selection, he said: “All of us I’m sure know someone who has been a victim of a crime. The way we tackle crime and our priorities for safer communities have a huge impact.

Candidate – Adam Fox, who was previously the deputy leader of Colchester Council (Image: Labour)

“As Essex’s police and crime commissioner, I would put the priorities of our communities first.

“I will work with residents, local businesses, community organisations and faith groups. I will always be accountable to the people of Essex.

“We must restore people’s faith in policing and develop a modern service that is both responsive and cost effective. I won’t rest until we have achieved that.”

He added his priorities will include tacking anti-social behaviour, making the county’s town and city centres safer places to visit, preventing rural crime, and working with partners to stop male violence against women and girls.