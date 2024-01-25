Blueprints to turn the Day Centre Hall at Read House, The Esplanades, into six single bedrooms and en-suite facilities were put to Tendring Council by Memory Lanes Care Homes.

Frinton and Walton Town Council, as well as Essex Council Highways and Heritage, had supported the plans for the extension.

Tendring Council's planning team have now approved the proposal.

The planning decision said: “The proposal is overall considered to preserve the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.”

Additional parking will be made available once the works commence.