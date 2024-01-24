A report maps out different options for the future of the airborne spectacular as part of the council's budget-setting process for 2023/24.

The report states: “The Clacton Airshow has national recognition and is one of the largest events in Essex. It is well supported by local and national media and all of the emergency services.

“Attracting thousands of visitors to the district, the Clacton Airshow is a local event that residents feel proud of and last year’s event received a lot of positive feedback from residents."

The airshow generates a significant amount of income for businesses in the area and is a big part of the Essex events calendar.

Clacton Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood said: “It’s important that our local council commits to the future of the Clacton Airshow.

“It’s the centrepiece of Clacton’s tourism offer, making a significant contribution to our local economy year on year.”

The report recommends a commitment to the event until 2027 to help the operational tourism team explore sponsorship opportunities including the potential to attract a headline sponsor and explore official merchandise”

Ivan Henderson, deputy leader and tourism boss at Tendring Council, which runs the Clacton Airshow, said he would be recommending to cabinet colleagues that the event be given the go-ahead for the next four years.

“Clacton Airshow is a fantastic event which not only puts smiles on hundreds of thousands of people’s faces, but also provides a huge economic boost to the local economy, as the evaluation report shows,” he said.

“We, like councils right across the country, have to think carefully about how we spend the funding we have available – and we want to ensure the airshow is sustainable going forward.

“That is why we are considering options, and also why I am putting forward the recommendation to commit to the Clacton Airshow for the next four years, to put it on a sustainable footing. I welcome input from fellow councillors at the cabinet meeting, before a final decision is taken at the meeting.”

The report will be discussed by the cabinet before a final decision is reached.