“We are reducing crime thanks to the professionalism and dedication of our officers,”, said Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, when discussing the stats.

Across Essex in 2023, there were 9,470 fewer crimes reported, a reduction of nearly six percent compared to 2022.

In the same time, incidents of antisocial behaviour fell by more than 37 per cent, more than 9,000 fewer reports, and in Southend, it “virtually halved”.

Knife-enabled crime is down by 11 percent, with the number of shoplifting offences solved having increased by nearly 40 percent.

The force says there have also been “significant reductions” in violent crime, sexual offences, and reports of domestic abuse offences.

Pledge - Chief Constable of Essex Police Ben-Julian Harrington (Image: Newsquest)

Chief Constable Harrington said: “The fall in crime in 2023 is testament to the work of my officers, staff and volunteers who are tireless in their efforts in preventing, responding, and investigating crime.

“Since the turn of the year alone, we’ve seen a Braintree child abuser jailed for four-and-a-half years, an arsonist who destroyed property and put lives at risk sentenced to six years, and burglar who thought he could evade justice by fleeing oversees was put away for more than two years.

“And our latest independent survey shows 77 percent of people across the county think we’re doing a good or excellent job.

“However, I’m not complacent and neither is my force. There is still more work to do.”

Decrease - the force says there have been “significant reductions” in reports of domestic abuse offences (Image: N/A)

Chief Constable Harrington also urged residents to report crimes.

“I want people to report crimes to us,” he said.

“If you’ve witnessed an offence or have been a victim of one, I want you to tell us about it.

“If something is or has happened in your area, we need to know about it.

“You may not see activity immediately, but every piece of information sent to us helps us to build investigations and compile evidence that helps us take action and get convictions.”

He concluded: “To all our residents across the county, I pledge we will continue 2024 as we finished 2023, by tackling those who are causing the highest harm in our communities, by continuing to drive down antisocial behaviour, by determinedly working to make our roads safer and by innovatively tackling tackle knife and the issues behind it.”