The Mad About Theatre company is hosting auditions for budding performers who wants to join the company for their spring season and new musical production in Clacton.

Company director Indi Allen said: ”The company has taken part in many forms of theatre over 24 years and is keen to provide a platform for those creatives who are possibly a little reluctant due to confidence or being in a larger group.

“We are committed to producing original theatre, and imagination, creative people and an artistic environment is a wonderful combination, that creates many possibilities.

“Many of our past students have moved on to work within the art industry or used theatre to develop them personally. "

The casting call is open to all ages, but especially young people are encouraged to attend, helping them to develop confidence and enter the world of creative original theatre.

Anyone attending is asked to showcase a five to ten-minute song, a piece of theatre or talk about their favourite show to the audition panel.

The auditions take place on February 2 from 6pm to 8pm at Sams Hall, Rosemary Road, Clacton.