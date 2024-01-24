More than 50 pupils from Walton Primary School braved the cold weather and planted the first part of a hedge near the coronation beech tree at the entrance to the Naze.

The Naze Protection Society had the tree planted by the Frinton and Walton mayor in 2023 to commemorate King Charles III's coronation.

The society wanted to extend the project and asked Walton Primary School, the Sea Cadets and Walton Brownies to join.

The first part was finished by the pupils with the help of Tendring Council staff, and 17 Walton Sea Cadets and a group of Walton Brownies completed the job on January 20.

Plants for the project were donated by the Woodland Trust, Tendring Council staff prepared the ground and Parkers Garden Company provided the tools for the event.

David Eagle, acting chairman of the Naze Protection Society, said: “Planting is an important way of helping to improve our environment.

“It is a form of taking ownership of the new hedge so those involved can watch it grow over time ensuring it is healthy and becomes part of a new habitat on the Naze for the future.

“Ensuring we keep actively improving the Naze for the local community, visitors and wildlife is essential.

“All these activities add value and appreciation of why the Naze is so special and why we must maintain it for the next generation.”

A major event is planned ahead of the UN World Environment Day on June 5 at the Columbine Centre.

Under the topic 'The Naze – what's it worth – to us, to wildlife and to the planet', the Naze Protection Society is hosting an all-day event on June 1.

The day will involve partners of the society with stands and speakers focusing on how the community should value the Naze, the impact of climate change, and how to keep the Naze special for the future.