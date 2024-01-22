AG Longhurst wants to involve the community in every aspect of the production.

This entertaining anthology of short films, which Longhurst has written already, is called Tales of the Underworld and will eventually be weaved together, to create one feature film, that will be played on streaming channels in the future.

To help him put the thought provoking series together, he has recruited local producers, Dan Hugo and Sarah Drage, from Outline Media Productions in Clacton, who have years of experience with filming high quality productions in the area.

They aim to help Longhurst identify key locations to film the scenes and enlist more local filmmaking talent from the area.

Hugo said the series will not only bring Longhurst’s imaginative storytelling to life, but it will also inspire the local community to get involved with the filmmaking process, including local businesses, community organisations and students from universities around East Anglia.

He said: “Anthony has already received a high level of success with his feature film Lucas and Albert, which beat Sam Mendes’ film 1917 to a prestigious award at the 2020 National Film Awards, despite the production facing pandemic-related hurdles.

“This film is about two ageing hit men, who are sent to clean up a bank robbery that went wrong 20 years ago. Having always worked alone, they are chosen by the infamous Mr. Mac, to clean up the mess and get rid of any loose ends. It stars John Altman, who played Nasty Nick in EastEnders, as well as other stars.

“This new series will build on the exciting criminal underworld he created for this feature film. Off the back of his success, he also now aims to bring the same calibre of acting and filmmaking talent to the Tendring area, to help local people learn from their skills.”

Hugo added that Longhurst’s commitment to upskilling local people of all ages will really make the production feel like a special experience on set.

“This inclusive approach aims to provide unique opportunities for aspiring filmmakers and students, fostering a creative synergy that benefits both the project and the community," he said.

Longhurst said he is looking forward to bringing his filmmaking experience and knowledge to the area.

He said: “This series will include seasoned actors from Lucas and Albert and our other feature film – Babysitters."

Some of the stars for Tales of the Underworld will include Michael McKell, who is a famous singer, and has also starred in a number of TV series and films, including Casualty, The Bill, Marple, Emmerdale and Doctors.

He added: “We will also incorporate other local writer and directors, as well as artists, to make the film, so we want more people to get in touch if they would like to get involved. There are opportunities to be extras, as well as a chance to invest in the film too and reap the rewards of its success.

“We are building a great cast and we hope it will have the same impact as our previous productions.”

As well as being involved with this exciting production, Hugo’s company is also helping to develop several other projects. These productions include an undisclosed Hollywood feature film and a documentary that will explore the crash and burn culture of the 90s music scene, featuring the return of 90s boyband Let Loose.

Email Dan Hugo if you would like to get involved in the film as an extra, or to invest in its success: dan@outline-media.co.uk.