High winds from the severe weather brought on power cuts, transport troubles, and other disruptions yesterday.

An amber warning for wind issued by the Met Office covered the whole country, warning the public of the upcoming disruption to travel and utilities.

Essex Police urged residents to be careful, especially when driving, and reminded to only call in an emergency.

Speaking before the storm hit, Chief Superintendent Stuart Weaver said: “Last time we had an amber weather warning in Essex, our contact management centre received a large amount of calls.

“We have prepared for this, but we ask the public to only call 999 in an emergency and to consider which service your call requires.

“This consideration allows our officers to be free to attend emergencies, help vulnerable people and continue catching criminals."

Drivers were also warned by Essex County Council's Highways “not to travel unless necessary”.

Widespread power cuts affected residents across the county.

Homes in Kelvedon, Feering, Messing and nearby were affected for most of Monday, as was an area around Earls Colne, Wakes Colne and Chappel, UK Power Networks said.

A power cut in and around Bures was fixed swiftly by about 11am.

Greater Anglia cancelled two of its early services from Clacton to London (Image: N/A)

Three schools were also closed because of the storm.

Colne Engaine Primary School was closed for ‘emergency reasons’, following power issues at the school.

Elsewhere, Harwich Community Primary School was closed after there was reportedly no heating or water.

Temperatures at the school were also believed to have been deemed “lower than acceptable”.

Great Totham Primary School was also forced to close.

As well as this, Storm Isha brought disruption to morning commuters in north Essex, as Greater Anglia services from Clacton to London were cancelled due to “severe weather”.

Meanwhile, Essex Highways emergency crews responded to a number of fallen trees reported.

It is the second storm to batter the county this month, following Storm Henk hitting just after the turn of the new year.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said its control room received 110 calls relating to the earlier storm in just seven hours.