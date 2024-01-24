A two-bedroom bungalow and a semi-detached house, both situated in popular areas of Clacton, are set to be sold in February.

The bungalow at 26 Cottage Grove is one of 135 lots in the latest auction of experienced auctioneers Clive Emson Auctioneers land and property.

With a freehold guide price estimated at £145,000 to £155,000 and vacant possession, the auction will close on February 7.

Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “This detached bungalow is situated in a popular residential location on the outskirts of Clacton, with access to supermarkets, retail parks and a shopping village all within a short drive.

“Clacton town centre offers further high street shopping and recreational facilities including the seafront, as well as transportation links, including the railway station giving access to London Liverpool Street.

“The property may offer the potential for extension or loft conversion, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable in order to add to the existing accommodation.”

A semi-detached house needing improvement is also listed with a freehold guide price of £150,000 and vacant possession and auction closing on February 7.

The property at 30 Purley Way is in a residential area on the outskirts of Clacton, with access to supermarkets, retail parks and a shopping village within a short drive.

Mr Bridgeman added: “The property does have a gas heating system via radiators, double-glazed windows and a garage to the side but is in need of modernisation and improvement throughout.”