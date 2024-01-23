Essex Police's Tendring Community Policing Team headed to Thorrington Road, in Great Bentley, and Wivenhoe Road, in Alresford, on January 18 and 19.

While in Great Bentley, 20 vehicles were captured exceeding the 30mph limit with a top speed of 43mph being recorded.

The following day, officers in Alresford clocked ten vehicles breaking the 30mph limit, with a top speed of 40mph being registered by one vehicle.

A spokesman for the police said: “Please be mindful of your speed, officers will be continuing to conduct speed checks across Tendring in areas brought to our attention by residents.

“Thank you to the drivers adhering to the speed limits.”