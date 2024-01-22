Refurbishment work started at Princes Theatre straight after the Aladdin pantomime in preparation for the 2024 season.

The theatre was built inside the Grade II listed Clacton Town Hall, which was designed in 1926 by architect Sir A Brumwell Thomas.

The original structure was built between 1928 and 1931 and whilst removing the stage surface, staff found a large trapdoor leading down to the cast’s dressing rooms.

There were rumours of the area and once discovered, staff found old cigarette packets that appear to have been left by the original builders.

They also found old electrical outlets which they believe would have been used to control stage lighting.

Also hidden within the newly found space was a note written three decades ago.

The note included the name Ron Jessop, dated 03/02/1993 and the words ‘Prince Theatre’.

The theatre management believe this person was an outside contractor as the 's' is missing from Princes.

They would like to track down Mr Jessop to say his message was found.

In response, staff planted a time capsule for future generations of theatre staff to find before resealing the stage.

Their new note contained the original note and one of their own containing a list of names of the staff working at the theatre and the message ‘hello from the past to the future’.

Opened in 1931 by H.R.H Prince Arthur of Connaught, the main auditorium of the Princes Theatre has been redecorated in a regal red, white and gold colour scheme, as part of an ongoing maintenance programme funded by the Princes Theatre restoration fund.

Mick Barry, cabinet member for leisure and public realm at Tendring District Council, which runs the theatre, was impressed with the refurbishment and intrigued by the staff’s findings.

He said: “We are appealing to anyone who can help us track down Mr Jessop so that we can learn more about the theatre’s history and let him know that we found his note.

“Following a record-breaking box office pantomime, we are delighted with the redecoration to improve the customer experience and expect this will attract more customers, hirers and shows for the years to come.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to the Princes Theatre team for their dedication to completing this fantastic work on such a short time scale, in time for a busy programme of shows for the new year.”

If you have any information about Mr Jessop, the theatre is asking people to contact the Princes Theatre by calling 01255 686633.