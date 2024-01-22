Both the 6.34am service and the 6.47am service to London Liverpool Street were cancelled on Monday morning due to severe weather, according to the Greater Anglia website.

The disruption follows on from engineering works which shut down other Greater Anglia services in north Essex overnight.

Planned engineering work between Witham and Colchester meant no trains ran from 11.48pm on Sunday evening until 5am this morning, and the same works are set to continue overnight from Monday until Thursday.