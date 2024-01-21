Part of Clacton seafront was shut off by police as fire crews tackled a lorry blaze yesterday.
Firefighters were called to Marine Parade West, Clacton, at 5.04pm on Saturday as a lorry fire erupted.
On arrival, crews confirmed it was one lorry which was alight.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the vehicle fire in under an hour.
Police shut off part of the seafront near Penfold Road while crews dealt with the fire..
An Essex Police spokesman confirmed they were contacted shortly after 5pm to "assist with road closures for the fire service".
An Essex Fire and Rescue service spokesman said: "Firefighters were called to Marine Parade West, Clacton at 5.04pm on Saturday January 20.
"On arrival, crews confirmed it was one lorry which was alight. Firefighters wore Breathing Apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the vehicle fire by 5.55pm."
