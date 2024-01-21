Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate Jason Ward, 24, who is described as a white man, 5ft 11” and of a stocky build.

He has short, dark hair and a beard.

Ward has connections to Braintree, Chelmsford, Colchester and Clacton areas.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Investigating officers are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to locate Ward. Please quote reference number 42/51495/23.

