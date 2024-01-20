A 24-hour yellow Met Office weather warning for wind is set to come into force across the county from 12pm on Sunday as the new storm is set to bring disruption to travel and utilities across the UK - with winds of up to 80mph predicted.

According to the weather experts, injuries and danger to life from "flying debris" are possible, as well as injuries and danger to life from "large waves and beach material" being thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads and properties.

Essex Highways emergency crews are on standby and ready to respond to fallen trees and flooding reports on Sunday into Monday while the warning is in place.

Drivers have been warned by Essex County Council's Highways not to travel unless necessary.

An Essex Highways spokesman said: "With Storm Isha on its way this weekend, please only travel if necessary. Our emergency crews are on standby and ready to respond to fallen trees/flooding reports.

"You can report issues online or for urgent matters call our emergency number: bit.ly/EHtell-us."

Many places are likely to see gusts of up to 60mph, even inland. Coastal locations such as Southend and Canvey could see widespread gusts of up to 70mph - possibly reaching 80 mph in a few places.

A spokesperson for Energy Networks Association, which represents Britain's energy network operators, said: "Energy network operators are preparing to deal with any damage quickly and safely.

"With severe weather forecast, our advice to customers is to prepare, care and share. Prepare by going online to PowerCut105.com for advice and call 105 for free if you have a power cut. Check in with people who might need extra help, and share this information so friends and family know what to do too.

"If you see damaged power lines or lines brought down over the coming days, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it, or dial 999 if there’s an immediate danger to life."