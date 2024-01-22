HOUSE prices in Tendring have increased slightly, new figures show.

Data for November has been released and reveals the average house price in the district rose by 0.9 per cent.

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 1.3 per cent annual decline.

The average house price across the district in November was just under £278,000, Land Registry records reveal, representing a slight increase from October.

It was a bleaker picture regionally and nationally, with house prices in the east of England falling by 0.2 per cent and house prices across the UK dropping by 0.8 per cent.