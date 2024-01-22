HOUSE prices in Tendring have increased slightly, new figures show.
Data for November has been released and reveals the average house price in the district rose by 0.9 per cent.
But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 1.3 per cent annual decline.
The average house price across the district in November was just under £278,000, Land Registry records reveal, representing a slight increase from October.
It was a bleaker picture regionally and nationally, with house prices in the east of England falling by 0.2 per cent and house prices across the UK dropping by 0.8 per cent.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here