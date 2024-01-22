Data for November has been released and reveals the average house price in the district rose by 0.9 per cent.

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 1.3 per cent annual decline.

The average house price across the district in November was just under £278,000, Land Registry records reveal, representing a slight increase from October.

It was a bleaker picture regionally and nationally, with house prices in the east of England falling by 0.2 per cent and house prices across the UK dropping by 0.8 per cent.