TRAIN passengers have been warned to expect cancellations or delays until further notice after a lorry hit a railway bridge.
Essex rail operator Greater Anglia said the incident happened between Witham and Kelvedon earlier today.
All lines have since re-opened but a statement on Greater Anglia's website warned of ongoing delays as services recover.
UPDATE - All lines are open.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) January 19, 2024
Due to the disruption caused by this incident, some disruption is expected to continue as we recover back to our advertised timetable.
It said: "After a lorry struck a railway bridge earlier today, the bridge has been passed fit for service and trains can once again run normally.
"Due to the disruption caused by this incident, some disruption is expected to continue as we recover back to our advertised timetable."
Police officers were called to the A12 just after 6pm today to reports of a collision on the Colchester-bound carriageway near Witham, National Highways said in a social media post.
The road fully re-opened just before 8pm.
