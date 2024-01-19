Essex Police is appealing for the public's help to find Shirley Cross, who hasn't been seen since around 1.30pm today.

The force says officers are concerned for her welfare.

Shirley is described as a white woman, just under 5 feet tall with long, grey hair. She sometimes wears gold rimmed glasses and is possibly wearing black leggings and a black top with white and pink flowers.

The force said: "We are asking anyone who has seen Shirley or has any information on where she could be, to call 999 quoting reference 991 of January 19."