POLICE have confirmed they have found a 72-year-old woman who was reported missing from Clacton.
Essex Police had issued an appeal for help yesterday to find the missing woman, who had not been seen since around 1.30pm.
The force said officers were concerned for her welfare and anyone who had seen her was urged to call 999.
A spokesman for the force has now confirmed she has been found. They said: "We are pleased to confirm that 72-year-old Shirley Cross, who was missing from Clacton has been found safe and well.
"We received many responses off the back of the appeal, so thank you to everyone who shared."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here