Essex Police had issued an appeal for help yesterday to find the missing woman, who had not been seen since around 1.30pm.

The force said officers were concerned for her welfare and anyone who had seen her was urged to call 999.

A spokesman for the force has now confirmed she has been found. They said: "We are pleased to confirm that 72-year-old Shirley Cross, who was missing from Clacton has been found safe and well.

"We received many responses off the back of the appeal, so thank you to everyone who shared."