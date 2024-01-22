A CREATIVE hub and clothes upcycling shop has opened its doors in Clacton.
Ketchup Clothes, in Old Road, opened at the weekend.
The owner of the store, Karen Dennis, 55, began making clothes out of recycled materials 30 years ago, through a project with Oxfam.
She worked on transforming what once was a derelict tyre shop into a fun creative space and hub for the community.
Karen said: "Everything in the shop is second-hand, all the items and clothes here have been made out of stuff that has been found or given to me.
"I make clothes out of stuff I have found from all over such as jackets out of old tents and old t-shirts.
"None of the materials I use are vintage in any way, I use stuff that can't be worn anymore or items that are broken."
The environmentally-conscious creator grew up in Clacton and has been running repairs for customers for a few weeks but now looks forward to fully opening the shop.
Karen said: "I used to work out of a shipping container in Leeds before I saw this space for sale in Clacton.
"I have always wanted my own studio, and this place keeps on giving."
The shop officially opened on January 21 in an invite-only event.
Karen added: "This is an opportunity to get people together, like my family and friends to show them what I have done with the space.
"I am only renting at the moment but I would like to take the shop on fully.
"I'm going to see if there is any funding and if this is something the community would like."
The shop will be open 9am to 5pm every day and plans to host creative workshops and events in the future.
Karen said: "I didn't want this to just be a clothes shop, I wanted it to also be a hangout spot, where there is no pressure to buy anything.
"It is a community space but also a place that questions the reality of having a shop as many of the places nearby used to be shops but are now residential spaces."
For more information go to ketchupclothes.com.
