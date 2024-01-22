Ketchup Clothes, in Old Road, opened at the weekend.

The owner of the store, Karen Dennis, 55, began making clothes out of recycled materials 30 years ago, through a project with Oxfam.

She worked on transforming what once was a derelict tyre shop into a fun creative space and hub for the community.

Yellow - The front of Ketchup Clothes (Image: Karen Dennis)

Karen said: "Everything in the shop is second-hand, all the items and clothes here have been made out of stuff that has been found or given to me.

"I make clothes out of stuff I have found from all over such as jackets out of old tents and old t-shirts.

"None of the materials I use are vintage in any way, I use stuff that can't be worn anymore or items that are broken."

Recycled - A coat made out of repurposed tents (Image: Karen Dennis)

The environmentally-conscious creator grew up in Clacton and has been running repairs for customers for a few weeks but now looks forward to fully opening the shop.

Karen said: "I used to work out of a shipping container in Leeds before I saw this space for sale in Clacton.

"I have always wanted my own studio, and this place keeps on giving."

The shop officially opened on January 21 in an invite-only event.

Unique - The front of one of Ketchup Clothes pop-up stores (Image: Karen Dennis)

Karen added: "This is an opportunity to get people together, like my family and friends to show them what I have done with the space.

"I am only renting at the moment but I would like to take the shop on fully.

"I'm going to see if there is any funding and if this is something the community would like."

Neat - Purses made out of discarded fabric swatches (Image: Karen Dennis)

The shop will be open 9am to 5pm every day and plans to host creative workshops and events in the future.

Karen said: "I didn't want this to just be a clothes shop, I wanted it to also be a hangout spot, where there is no pressure to buy anything.

"It is a community space but also a place that questions the reality of having a shop as many of the places nearby used to be shops but are now residential spaces."

For more information go to ketchupclothes.com.