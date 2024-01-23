A WALTON medical practice has advised patients to avoid using its online services while it changes its computer system.
Walton Medical Centre, in Vicarage Lane, is upgrading its computer system to allow better access to appointments and to streamline its online services.
A spokesman for the practice said: "While our new system is migrating you will not be able to order prescriptions or use online services.
"Please come to the practice to request your medication.
"Thank you for your patience during this time."
For more information go to the Walton Medical Centre Facebook Page or check their website at waltonmedicalcentre-essex.nhs.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here