Walton Medical Centre, in Vicarage Lane, is upgrading its computer system to allow better access to appointments and to streamline its online services.

A spokesman for the practice said: "While our new system is migrating you will not be able to order prescriptions or use online services.

"Please come to the practice to request your medication.

"Thank you for your patience during this time."

For more information go to the Walton Medical Centre Facebook Page or check their website at waltonmedicalcentre-essex.nhs.uk.