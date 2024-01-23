The Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) have been providing free winter coats for residents in Clacton, Harwich and Jaywick.

The annual project helps people stay warm and out of hospital without the need to request a coat.

Those who need one can simply collect it from one of the designated coat racks.

Additionally to the coats, the charity provides winter warmers, a package of a hot water bottle, a blanket, a thermal vest, socks, gloves and a room thermometer.

The bags include an informational leaflet with further information and access points for help and are left on doorsteps by volunteers or can be picked up from the collection points.

Usually, the projects are running until the end of February, but when temperatures run low, both get extended.

Bob Bartle, 75, from Clacton volunteers at CVST and this year spent time helping at Winter Warmer events in Harwich.

He said: “My main role is IT support on a Friday for CVST and I also usually help at the Victorian Christmas Market.

“I’ve been volunteering for about 12 years now. I’ve got the time to volunteer because I’m retired.

“Once I moved to Clacton and settled in, I was looking for something to do.

“I initially started with Helping Hands, driving for them. And while I was doing that I got involved with CVST and the IT support.”

When he saw that the resilience team needed volunteers, Bob was happy to offer his time.

He added: “I would absolutely recommend volunteering.

“It gives me a purpose to get out in the morning. I enjoy meeting people and I enjoy helping people.

“It feels good to go out and help people, especially when I did the Harwich Winter Warmers.

“I drove the van and seeing the people who genuinely were overjoyed at getting some help in these difficult times.

“To see the look on their faces and their thanks is very rewarding.”

Anyone interested in joining the CVST can contact the charity or find specific projects through Volunteer Essex.