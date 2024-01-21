Tendring Council has received an application for nine three-bedroom bungalows to be built in St John’s Road, Clacton.

The landowner, Graham Bland, is planning to use the 0.5-hectare site opposite Clacton Garden Centre to build the detached homes.

The application includes garages, amenity space and visitor parking, leaving the development with a total of 25 parking spaces.

A report by the developer said: “All of the dwellings will be bungalows which reflect the form of development in the vicinity, particularly along Jaywick Lane and on the neighbouring Bluehouse Avenue estate.

“Careful consideration has been given to the retention and protection of the remaining trees on the perimeter of the site.

“All properties will have gardens considerably in excess of the council’s standards.”

Future residents are promised to be able to add further plants to the front and rear gardens of their homes.

According to the planning application, the bungalows will be predominantly red and buff brick with concrete interlocking roof tiles.

Tendring Council will have the final say on the application.