The West Cliff Youth Theatre team will be performing Rent at the West Cliff Theatre.

Shows will run from January 22 to February 24 at 7.30pm, along with matinee performances on Saturdays at 2.30pm.

Element - Two performers on stage (Image: West Cliff Theatre)

This year members of the group are showing off their skills by taking on a West End production that will showcase their versatility and ability.

Rent follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village.

Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, struggles to find his place in the world and his roommate Roger, an HIV-positive musician, wonders how he will leave his mark before he dies.

Mimi and Angel look for true love as they face the harsh reality of life as HIV-positive young people, while the business-like Joanne seeks fidelity from her performance artist girlfriend Maureen.

The group’s dreams, losses, and love stories weave through the musical’s narration to paint a raw and emotional portrait of the gritty bohemian world of New York City in the late 1980s, under the shadow of HIV and AIDS.

Practice - The youth group rehearsing Rent (Image: West Cliff Theatre)

Chris Bareham, the show’s director and group principal, said: "We chose this production as we have some members who have been with us for many years who are now of an age to undertake a show that is both hard-hitting, thought-provoking, and yet moving at the same time.

"Rehearsals are going well, and the group is really looking forward to bringing the show to life on stage.

"Cast members are encouraged to help with all aspects of the production including, costumes, make-up, choreography and direction."

Bosses at the theatre advise the show features adult themes and drug abuse, so is not suitable for people under 16.

Tickets are priced at £10 with all proceeds going to the West Cliff Theatre.

For more information and to book go to westcliffclacton.co.uk/livemusic/rent-west-cliff-performers.