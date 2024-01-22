Carla Holden is the Morrison's Community Champion for the Waterglade in Clacton.

The chain's champions are tasked with supporting their local community by listening to local residents to understand the priorities and issues in the area.

Charity - Carla at a Together For Short Lives stall (Image: Carla Holden)

Carla will be completing the skydive for Together for Short Lives on September 7.

She said: "I have decided to jump out of a plane because I like to push myself with challenging situations and I feel this would be a big challenge for me.

"I have always wanted to do a skydive but never had a good reason to do it.

"But since becoming a community champion, it has given me the guts and determination to do it.

"I feel very confident, a little nervous, but very excited and confident in completing it."

Support - Carla in a Together For Short Lives t-shirt (Image: Carla Holden)

She will be taking to the skies from Beccles Airfield and hopes to raise £1,000 for the charity.

Together for Short Lives is the UK’s leading charity for Children’s Palliative Care.

It aims to make sure that children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families can make the most of every moment they have together.

Carla added: "I am raising money for Together for Short Lives because I work closely with them.

"I am the community champion at Morrisons Waterglade and Together for Short Lives is our partner charity."

To donate to the cause go to gofund.me/bdc93063.