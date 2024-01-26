David Ward worked at the iconic beauty spot, in Clacton Road, Elmstead Market, Colchester, for 40 years, spending ten of those as the garden and nursery director.

Mr Ward has now been left disappointed by proposals to build 81 dwellings, a stone's throw away from the garden centre.

Documents submitted to Tendring Council by Beth Chatto’s Plants and Gardens and South East Developments Ltd show a picnic area and open space, as well as a new entrance road, could also be established.

Mr Ward, who has already sent his objection to the planning application, said: "I don't want to see 81 houses next to the gardens.

"The plans include an inconsiderable number of houses and infrastructure which are planned to be built directly adjacent to the gardens, which is just not the right move.

"I want to raise awareness of the plans and not let it slip under the radar."

"We have about 50,000 visitors a year and all of that traffic will be going through this residential estate.

"It isn't just visitor cars either, it would include lorries and heavy goods vehicles too."

He also fears the development site, which measures approximately 4.6 hectares, could have a detrimental impact on what is one of the county's main tourist attractions.

"It is an unnecessary development," he added.

"It would arguably help the gardens, but for the wider good of the community, it is 81 new houses - this area of Elmstead is becoming too overdeveloped."

The plans have also received mixed responses from residents.

Helen Bull said: "We need the infrastructure put in place first before anymore houses are built, but all know this won’t happen."

Theresa Connolly added: "That's a good idea - it would be nice to have more houses, especially in that area."

Beth Chatto's Plants and Gardens was contacted for comment but did not respond before going to press.

