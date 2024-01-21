For one new Harwich restaurant that is exactly the point.

Lambards Salt House, in King's Head Street, aims to offer fine dining as a “special occasion treat”.

Since opening it has proved popular. The idea is you enjoy the set six-course menu alongside carefully chosen wine.

I have never had a fine dining experience before - but I have watched every series of Great British Menu since 2006 – so I was beyond excited to first hear about a banquet-style restaurant in Harwich.

I was prepared, I only had some fruit for both lunch and breakfast which was an extremely wise choice.

But I was honestly a tiny bit nervous to try something so new.

Characterful - The dressed table had charm and style (Image: Newsquest)

At 6pm when I arrived at the restaurant, I was greeted by the lovely Kay who over the course of the four hours was courteous, warm, insightfully candid about her favourite courses, and had the crucial ability to know when to check in just when it was needed.

The first course came immediately when I arrived, meaning I was quickly settled, and the same thoughtful speedy turnaround happened to all including later walk-in couples.

Perfect - A starter could not get better than this hearty and fishy 'branade' (Image: Newsquest)

Instead of a typical restaurant’s go-to bread bowl or olives, which are more like ‘pre-starters’, the first dish was a meal in itself.

The gorgeous grilled homemade sourdough bread, which will be a constant on the monthly-changing menu, worked very well with the oil-infused potato and cod brandade, the Spanish version of a gratin.

Seasonal - The menu rotates monthly throughout the year with small variations to be expected to reflect the day whether that be mussels instead of cockles (Image: Newsquest)

The Steenberg Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc, which came slightly before the meal, with its strong tropical tones really chimed with the fish, was the first of six happy food and wine marriages.

Head chef Scott Pinson’s fish meets fire cooking was bold and generous, with his sauces in particular deserving accolades - whether it be the beautifully emulsified green samphire and rock sauce or the curried mussels mouclade or the wintry gravy, paired with a quality red.

Mediterranean - Coal-roasted purple-sprouting broccoli, yoghurt and almonds (Image: Newsquest)

Halfway through the meal, a woman from another table told me how she had come all the way from Cambridge, and like me, her whole party had polished off each dish, leaving nothing behind each time.

The lady, who was used to fine dining, said how much of an "absolute steal" the pricing - £100 wine and food combined - was for her and said this was lower than most other establishments, though the quality was just as good.

I agreed and felt that the wine flight, at £45 for six 125ml glasses, also proved itself throughout the courses because despite the portion-controlled amounts through the changes of alcohol, the quality and the pacing, I felt like I had consumed far more.

International - I loved the Fowley mussel mouclade with its curry-infused sauce (Image: Newsquest)

Even the dessert, which is the worst day on Great British Menu and here as the sixth meal potential overkill, was refined with the unfamiliar medlar and the beloved almond creating a special dessert you can't just find anywhere.

Further, the Stellar Organics sweet wine was pure joy to drink, bringing Christmas back to mid January, and again equally as important as the other food elements.

Fulsome - The dessert wine and perfectly wet tart was a great end to the courses (Image: Newsquest)

Instead of one favourite dish, I would instead offer both course three and four together, as my highlights.

The finger-licking good incredibly light yoghurt and broccoli broke the expected formula of each dish getting heavier, and this surprise was complimented by the next course - the Fowley (Cornish) Mussels Mouclade -bringing a taste of India into the mix.

Divine - The Australian red wine for course five would be my new wine to purchase at other restaurants (Image: Newsquest)

Travelling all across the world with my tongue brought us back to Britain and to course number 5, the climatic pepper-corn venison which melted in the mouth and went amazingly with the 'blackberry and plum' accented Trentham Estate red wine - a must-have.

After four hours of being treated like a King, I felt incredibly full and happy, a testament to the brilliantly designed set-menu which gave me the one choice - a brilliant time.