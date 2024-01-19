In the hopes of preventing an incident which could lead to injury, Essex Police has imposed one dispersal order across Braintree and another in Chelmsford.

The order will be in place between 6pm today until 6am on Sunday, January 21 and cover areas encompassing Braintree, Great Notley, and down to the Galleywood area.

Outline: area around Braintree showing the location of the dispersal order (Image: Essex Police)

Police say the orders have been put in place following information relating to a planned, but unauthorised, car meet.

It gives officers the power to direct anyone involved in, or suspected of being involved in, anti-social or criminal activities to leave the area or face arrest.

Inspector Phil Jackson said: “We are not anti-car enthusiasts, but our experience is that these types of events have resulted in anti-social driving, speeding, racing, and noise complaints.

District: the order covers the Chelmsford District (Image: Essex Police)

“All of which has had a detrimental impact on the lives of people living nearby.

“We can’t tolerate activity which puts the safety of those involved, or other road users and pedestrians, at risk.

“These dispersal orders are necessary to combat the anti-social use of vehicles and prevent incidents which may lead to someone being injured.”