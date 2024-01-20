All Dolled Up Beauty Academy, in Rosemary Road, has been revealed as one of the finalists in the Beauty Small Business Award as a part of The Essex Small Business Awards.

The venue offers facial treatments, hair removals and other services to customers as well as serving as a training academy for budding beauticians.

Store - The front of All Dolled Up (Image: Tracey Batchelor)

Tracey Batchelor, the owner of All Dolled Up, said: "I was so happy when I found out we had been put through the finals.

"To be honest I was really overwhelmed with the news.

"I didn't know we had been put through to the finals for ages as I missed the email for about three weeks so I had no idea!"

Welcome - The reception of the salon (Image: Tracey Batchelor)

Voting runs from now until March 15 and can be done on this website thesmallbusinessawards.co.uk/essexvoting.

She added: "I'm very grateful for all of the clients who have already voted for us, I really appreciate all of their votes and all of their support."

Tracey qualified for her beauty degree in 1999 but only opened up shop in August last year.

Seats - Part of the beauty area in the salon (Image: Tracey Batchelor)

The winner will be announced in April this year.