A CLACTON beauty salon and academy has been announced as a finalist for an Essex-wide small business award.
All Dolled Up Beauty Academy, in Rosemary Road, has been revealed as one of the finalists in the Beauty Small Business Award as a part of The Essex Small Business Awards.
The venue offers facial treatments, hair removals and other services to customers as well as serving as a training academy for budding beauticians.
Tracey Batchelor, the owner of All Dolled Up, said: "I was so happy when I found out we had been put through the finals.
"To be honest I was really overwhelmed with the news.
"I didn't know we had been put through to the finals for ages as I missed the email for about three weeks so I had no idea!"
Voting runs from now until March 15 and can be done on this website thesmallbusinessawards.co.uk/essexvoting.
She added: "I'm very grateful for all of the clients who have already voted for us, I really appreciate all of their votes and all of their support."
Tracey qualified for her beauty degree in 1999 but only opened up shop in August last year.
The winner will be announced in April this year.
