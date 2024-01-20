Hasty’s Adventure Farm in West Road, Clacton, has been shortlisted for the category of Small Visitor Attraction of the Year at this year’s East of England Tourism Awards.

The farm, which opened in 2016, was called a “true gem on the Essex sunshine coast”.

The park has space to play and an innovative undercover wooden adventure zone, as well as an animal barn and contact zone for families and children to meet and feed animals.

The judges said: “Hasty’s is an established destination for educational trips, regularly welcoming schools, groups and care homes. The farm prides itself on amazing customer service, which is evident from its reviews.

“Hasty’s is a fantastic place to spend a family day out with a myriad of interactive experiences, from animal encounters to thrilling activities such as pedal go-karts and grass sledges.”

According to the farm, judges were particularly impressed by the huge undercover wooden adventure zone and highlighted the staff’s dedication “to creating a welcoming, relaxed and friendly environment added a special touch to their experience that they would have no hesitation in recommending.”

Catherine Parker, Hasty's manager, said: "We are very excited and proud of our team to be selected as a finalist in the East of England Tourism awards.

"It’s great to be a tourism attraction in Tendring, that’s recognised for its excellence.

"The quality of the other attractions is exceptional and we look forward to the awards evening in February.”

The farm is closed for the winter period and will be open again at Easter and first tickets will be available in March.

Hasty's is home to sheep, lambs, Pygym goats, Golden Guernsey goats, Anglo-Nubian goats, pigs, alpacas and other animals.

The East of England Tourism Awards champions the very best tourism and hospitality businesses in Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

The awards ceremony will take place in Snape Maltings, Suffolk on February 15.