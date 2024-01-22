Frinton and Walton Town Council, which stepped in to save the market in 2007, leases the Tendring Council-owned car park for the market to take place, but councillors have decided to pull the plug at the end of March when the current lease expires.

Shoppers and traders were left outraged by the decision and more than 50 campaigners attended a meeting of the town council to voice their opposition earlier this month.

The Walton Forum has now revealed it is in talks with the district council to save Walton Market and secure a lease to operate the site.

Queues - Shoppers supporting the market (Image: Steve Brading)

A spokesperson for Walton Forum said: "The forum recognises the importance of the Walton Market as a significant hub for local businesses and community interactions.

"Due to this, we have taken the initiative to collaborate with Tendring Council to explore the prospect of managing and revitalising the market for the benefit of the entire community."

'Committed'





Working Hard - Ann Oxley at Walton Market (Image: Steve Brading)

Walton councillor Ann Oxley, who is also a trustee of the Walton Forum, said: "We are pleased to inform our community that we are in constructive talks with the council to take on the lease and operation of Walton Market.

"This opportunity aligns with our mission to contribute positively to the local economy and create a thriving space that fosters community engagement."

Busy - Walton Market full of shoppers (Image: Steve Brading)

The spokesperson for Walton Forum added: "We are committed to working closely with Tendring Council to address any challenges, implement improvements, and ensure the continued success of this essential community asset."

As the negotiations progress, the forum said it will keep the community informed and welcomes feedback from residents and local businesses.

Town council mayor Paul Clifton said: "As I understand it the Walton Forum is engaging with Tendring Council about a lease agreement.

"This is so the Walton Forum can look at continuing the market when the license agreement between Frinton and Walton Town Council and Tendring Council ends in March.

"If The Walton Forum is successful in its talks with the district council then I wholeheartedly wish them the best moving the market forward.

"In the 16 years the town council has kept the market running, we have tried several ideas to improve its performance, however, there are restrictions with what and how you can spend public money.

"Another organisation without those same restrictions is looking to become the new custodians of the market and hopefully with new people can come new ideas and opportunities."