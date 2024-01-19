The Sunspot in Jaywick has been nominated for the 2024 MacEwen Award, which recognises architecture addressing pressing social, economic or environmental issues of our time.

The award is given to “projects which have gone above and beyond in architecture for the common good” in terms of inclusion, sustainability, strengthening communities and tackling economic deprivation.

Colchester-based architecture studio HAT Projects said: “We are so honoured that Sunspot has been shortlisted for the fantastic MacEwen Awards which celebrate exactly why we do what we do – creating spaces that serve the common good.”

Hana Loftus, one of the directors of HAT Projects said: "It is fantastic for the residents of Jaywick Sands that the Sunspot project is gaining recognition for its innovative model and impactful design – we wanted to make a project that they could be proud of.

"Everyone deserves beautifully-designed buildings in their neighbourhoods, bringing joy to everyday life as well as helping people to thrive through the facilities and opportunities they provide.

"The success of the project is also a testament to Tendring District Council as the client, and the funding partners including Essex County Council, who backed the idea."

The award was named after Anni and Malcolm MacEwen, first being an urban planner who pioneered a conservation-based approach to regeneration and him being a campaigning journalist and former magazine editor.

Any project, whether it is national or local, big or small, can enter the annual competition.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced on January 29.

The Sunspot, which opened on September 1, has been named among the five best projects of 2023 by architecture critic Rowan Moore.

The development by Tendring Council cost £5.3million and includes a commercial workspace and covered market with a cafe, public toilets, community garden and event space.

Dehenna Davison, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Levelling Up in the department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities attended with Clacton MP Giles Watling for the opening ceremony last year.