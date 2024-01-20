Hundreds of shoppers and dozens of traders came together to show support for the market following the news it is set to shut at the end of March.

Frinton and Walton Town Council, which stepped in to save the market in 2007, leases the Tendring Council-owned car park for the market to take place, but councillors have decided to pull the plug at the end of March when the current lease expires.

Support - Locals attending the market to show their support (Image: Steve Brading)

Leslie Richardson has held several different stalls with Natasha Richardson over the 12 years they have used the market.

Leslie said: "We need to stick out the winter to get to the good times when there are more holidaymakers and pleasant weather.

Proud - The workers at the M & G food stall (Image: Steve Brading)

"It isn't about the money, it's about the community.

"We live in Clacton and love coming here because it's close by.

"If the market shuts down we will have to go to Wickford, which is about an hour away."

Sweets - Natasha and Leslie Richardson at their sweets and goodies stall (Image: Steve Brading)

Natasha Richardson said: "People still don't know whether the market is staying or going.

"We really need some certainty so we can make plans.

"They are playing with people's livelihoods here."

Shopper - Davide Larner with the watercress he bought at the market (Image: Steve Brading)

Irene Larner and David Larner have been shopping at the market every week for 18 years.

Irene said: "I come down every Thursday and the only times I haven't is when ill health has prevented it.

"My husband comes down here to get £5 of watercress every week and I have bought from all the stalls here.

Smile - Well-known regulars at the market (Image: Steve Brading)"While I've been here I have met some people I wouldn't have seen until the spring otherwise.

"The thing is, the market helps out the entire town as I don't only use the market when it's on.

"After this, I might go to Barclays or the post office or one of the lovely cafes nearby."

Livelihood - Claire Loud and Chris Halliday at their preserves stall (Image: Steve Brading)

First-timers at the market, Claire Loud and Chris Halliday run the Country Cottage Preserves stall.

Claire said: "This is our first time here but we came down to show our support for the market.

"We really hope it isn't closed down. It really needs to be kept."

Campaign - Ann Oxley at Walton Market (Image: Steve Brading)

Walton's district councillor Ann Oxley, who is campaigning to save the market, also attended and answered any questions, while also buying products from various stallholders.