Franco Murgia had left his position as cook at the Italian restaurant Francos in Colne Road, Clacton, in 2022.

Now, he will be back at the popular eatery as a quality consultant for the restaurant.

His new position will include overseeing the quality of the produce, as well as the meals served, assuring the food of the restaurant will keep its high standard.

Return - Franco Murgia returned to Franco's in Clacton as honorary consultant

He will also pass on his knowledge to the new head chef Wilfredo Pulumbarit, who is known as Sam, whose range of skills includes Italian, English, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Thai dishes, which will be added to the menu in February.

Sam enjoyed a long career as a chef and will bring a new and creative imagination to the menu, offering lunch services, a la carte dinners and Sunday dinners.

Franco and his wife Gill ran restaurants across Essex for decades, including Franco’s which opened in 2008.

After stepping back from his full-time catering and selling Franco’s in 2020 and overseeing the transition period, the couple offered a private chef dining service.

For more information and to book a table email booking@francosclacton.co.uk or call 07972663762.