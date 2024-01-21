Essex County Council is consulting on plans to cut the limits on parts of the B1027 between Elmstead and Alresford, as well as Thorrington and Great Bentley.

Traffic regulation orders for the three areas have been published with the public being asked to have their say.

The plans see an extension of the already existing 40mph speed limit on St Osyth Road in Alresford.

The proposed 40mph zone will start on Brightlingsea Road just off Bird Lane and stretch for 230 metres, joining seamlessly with the already existing restricted road.

Thorrington may also see an extension of a speed limit zone, by adding 252 metres to the 30-mph zone on Clacton Road, starting just before Avocet Place.

The final change will be made to the part of the B1027 bypassing Great Bentley, where the national speed limit will be replaced by a 40mph zone starting on Flag Hill near Dead Lane and ending 510m on Colchester Road just after Frowick Lane.

Councillor Gary Scott welcomes the changes and speed limits to the villages.

He said: “I’m very pleased with the decision and it will make the parts of the road much safer.

“There have been a lot of complaints about speeding in Thorrington, so the residents will be very happy to see the speed limits.

“It will reduce speeding along the road and both councillor Wiggins and I are welcoming the plans.”

People can make representations about the plans by February 16.